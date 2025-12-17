NC MPs urge Centre to shift J&K prisoners lodged in other states to UT, restore statehood

New Delhi, Dec 17 (PTI) National Conference MPs in Rajya Sabha have submitted a memorandum to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking the transfer of J&K prisoners currently lodged in other states to prisons within the Union Territory, and the release of those against whom charges have not been proven.

Raising "humanitarian concerns regarding prisoners lodged outside J&K," the Rajya Sabha members of the party — Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo, Gurwinder Singh Oberoi, Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan — also sought restoration of statehood of the Union Territory "in keeping with constitutional principles, judicial observations, and the assurances already given at the highest level." On the issue of prisoners, the MPs said thousands of families in J&K continue to suffer because their loved ones are lodged in prisons far away from the Union Territory.

"In several cases, detainees continue to remain incarcerated despite serious charges not having been proven," the memorandum said.

Many families do not have the financial means to travel long distances, engage legal counsel, or even meet their family members once, the MPs said and sought a review of the policy in this regard.

In the representation to the Home Minister, the MP said, the Prime Minister and "your good self" have, on the floor of the House and on various occasions, unequivocally assured the nation that full Statehood to Jammu & Kashmir shall be restored.

"These assurances have been received with hope and trust by the people of the Union Territory," it said.

Citing the judgment of the Supreme Court, dated 11 December 2023, relating to Article 370, and the reorganisation of J&K, the MPs said the Court had recorded the statement made on behalf of the Union of India that the statehood of Jammu & Kashmir would be restored at the earliest and as soon as possible.

The top court had further directed that democratic processes, including elections, be completed, reinforcing the expectation that Statehood would follow in due course, it said.

The MP said the continued delay in restoring Statehood is causing democratic, administrative, and emotional distress and "is increasingly felt as a denial of constitutional dignity." "We humbly urge the Government of India to initiate clear, concrete, and time-bound steps for the early restoration of full Statehood to Jammu & Kashmir," it said.

The MPs also sought notification of the Business Rules governing the functioning of the administration in Jammu & Kashmir, saying it will ensure the governance is conducted smoothly, transparently, and in accordance with democratic norms and constitutional propriety. PTI ABS AMJ AMJ