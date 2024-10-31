NC never owned UT status of J-K, says Deputy CM

Jammu, Oct 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary on Thursday said that while the BJP may be happy with the conversion of the state into a Union Territory, the National Conference (NC) never owned this status for Jammu and Kashmir.

Choudhary dismissed remarks that the current NC government lacks power, stating that while a department may have limited power, overall, the government holds full authority.

“They (BJP) must have been happy (over the conversion of the state into a Union Territory). But we never owned this status," Choudhary told reporters here.

Responding to a query on why the NC government took oath under the Reorganisation Act, which enabled formation of the new government but boycotted the UT Day function, Choudhary avoided a direct reply, saying, "We are those who saw UTs become states, not states becoming UTs." Choudhary also said that even BJP members are disappointed.

"If they took a narco test, they would internally feel the same," he said.

Recalling the commitments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in the Parliament, Choudhary said, “They promised that Jammu and Kashmir would soon regain its statehood after the (Assembly) elections. We hope this happens soon so that people’s issues and development can progress rapidly, and the current confusion can finally end." On the return of the legislative Assembly after years, he said that on November 4, a five-day session will commence in Srinagar.

"Congratulations to everyone – after a long time, democracy has been restored here. A short Assembly session will be held in Srinagar, and later a full session will be held in Jammu," he added He also said that since the elected government was formed, there have been significant changes in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Previously, no one visited the secretariat, but now it is filled with people both in Jammu and Srinagar. It is because a government has been chosen by them. Whether it is the MLAs or the government itself, people are now coming to the secretariat in large numbers. Youth, in particular, have renewed hope that their issues will be addressed, and the expectations are high," he said.

"With this new government, we hope to gain enough strength to fulfil people’s hopes and live up to their trust,” Choudhary added.

The deputy chief minister also dismissed claims that the current government lacks power.

“People should review the Reorganisation Act and see where it is written that the government has no power. One odd department may have limited power, but overall, the government holds full authority,” he said.

"We are visiting various areas, and although people are right in saying that statehood should return, some feel that full authority will only come with statehood, which causes some hesitations," Choudhary said.

He added that the government can still work on development, employment, and that accountability among officials has increased with the new setup.

“If we don’t have power,” he asked, “Why did the BJP hold elections, and why did they participate (in it)? If we don’t have any power, what power does the BJP’s MLAs hold? There should be no confusion – this is a government chosen by the people," Choudhary said.

He also said that the Assembly session is being convened to address people’s problems and to highlight the government’s actions.

"This is just a short session; a full session will take place in Jammu,” he said.

Commenting on the "Darbar move", a bi-annual practice of shifting the seat of power between Jammu and Srinagar during winters and summers, respectively, Choudhary took a dig at traders voting for the BJP in Jammu, saying, “I don’t think traders in Jammu are troubled. If they were, they wouldn’t have vote here for them (BJP).

"Still, the closure of the Darbar move has affected Jammu’s economy. Had it been a significant issue, these MLA seats wouldn’t have gone to the BJP.” He also said that due to limited time, the Darbar move couldn’t happen this year but assured that “we have already decided in the Cabinet meeting that the full Darbar move will take place next year.” PTI AB ARI