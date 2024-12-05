NC pays tributes to party founder Sheikh Abdullah on birth anniversary

Srinagar: The National Conference on Thursday paid tributes to party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah on his 119th birth anniversary.

The party leadership, including NC president Farooq Abdullah and vice president, and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, paid floral tributes to the party founder at his mausoleum in Hazratbal area of the city here.

Several party leaders, functionaries, and workers had gathered at the mausoleum to pay tributes to Sheikh Abdullah.

Sheikh Abdullah passed away in 1983.