NC pays tributes to Sheikh Abdullah on his 120th birth anniversary in Jammu

Jammu, Dec 5 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Friday paid tributes to Sher-e-Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah on his 120th birth anniversary at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan here.

The function, chaired by NC provincial president, Jammu, Rattan Lal Gupta, saw senior party leaders offer floral tributes to the iconic leader.

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said that Sheikh Abdullah uplifted the people of Jammu and Kashmir socially and economically and stood as a symbol of secularism. Cabinet Minister Satish Sharma highlighted the achievements of the Omar Abdullah-led government, including the presentation of the first full budget since the abrogation of Article 370, allocation of Rs 815 crore for agriculture, steps to set up a J-K Skill and Entrepreneurship University, one-time age relaxation for JKCCE-2025 aspirants, and the revision of the reservation policy awaiting approval of the lieutenant governor.

NC Additional General Secretary, Jammu, Ajay Kumar Sadhotra recalled Sheikh Abdullah's legacy, saying he had given the people "a voice, dignity and a dream of justice." Gupta urged the Centre to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir by bringing the Restoration of Statehood Bill in the current session of Parliament.