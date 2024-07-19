NC, PDP appeal to govt to ensure safe return of Kashmiri students from Bangladesh

Srinagar, Jul 19 (PTI) The National Conference (NC) and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday appealed to the external affairs ministry to ensure safe passage and return of Kashmiri students from Bangladesh amid violent protests in the neighbouring country over demands for an end to a quota system in jobs.

"Dear @MEAIndia, please ensure the safe passage and return of Kashmiri students from Bangladesh amidst the ongoing unrest. Parents of these students are extremely worried as there is no or little communication," NC leader and Srinagar Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi said in a post on X.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, said immediate steps must be taken to bring Kashmiri students back.

"As protests & turmoil grip Bangladesh I urge @DrSJaishankar to urgently intervene & ensure safety of thousands of Kashmiri students in Bangladesh. Internet services being suspended has only added to the distress of their parents. Immediate steps must be taken to bring them back home," she said on X.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal Friday said 15,000 Indians including 8,500 students residing in Bangladesh were safe.

The Indian high commission has already activated helpline numbers that are operating 24x7, he said.