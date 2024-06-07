NC seeks judicial probe into youth's death in police custody in J-K's Pulwama

Srinagar, Jun 7 (PTI) The National Conference (NC) Friday sought an impartial judicial probe into the death of a youth in police custody earlier this week in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The details emerging from this case are deeply distressing. The JKNC calls for an impartial judicial inquiry into the incident to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice and face the full force of the law," the party said on X.

A magisterial probe was already ordered on Tuesday under CrPC Section 176 into the death of Imtiyaz Ahmad Pala in police custody on Monday night.

While police have not commented on the circumstances leading to Pala's death, the family of the deceased alleged he died due to torture in custody.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also has demanded an impartial probe into the custodial death.