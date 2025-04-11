NC slams LoP Sunil Sharma over his remarks on restoration of J-K's statehood

Srinagar, Apr 11 (PTI) The National Conference (NC) on Friday slammed Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Sunil Sharma over his remarks that statehood should be restored only after terrorism and separatism are completely uprooted from the Union Territory.

In a statement, NC's state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said Sharma's remarks "directly contradict the promises" made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his election campaign visits to Srinagar and Jammu.

Dar expressed disappointment over the remarks, saying the LoP's comments are a far cry from the "commitments" made by the prime minister and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the people of J-K.

Referring to the "promises" made by Shah, the NC state spokesperson urged for swift restoration of statehood as pledged by the BJP's central leadership.

He said that the "constant vague assurances" of statehood being restored without a specific timeline are getting old, and added it is time for action.

The NC leader expressed hope PM Modi will deliver on his promises and restore statehood to J-K.

"If there are any remaining roots of separatism or terrorism, we want them to be uprooted completely, and only then should statehood be restored," LoP and BJP leader Sharma told reporters in Jammu on Thursday. PTI SSB MNK MNK