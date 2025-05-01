NC stands firm with nation on eradication of terrorism: CM Abdullah's advisor

Jammu, May 1 (PTI) Advisor to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Nasir Aslam Wani, on Thursday condemned terrorism in the strongest terms and said the National Conference stands firmly with the nation and fully supports the Centre’s measures to eradicate terrorism.

He was speaking at a function to observe International Labour Day at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan in Jammu, where the NC reaffirmed the party’s "unwavering commitment" to the welfare of the working class.

"The National Conference stands firmly with the nation and fully supports the Centre’s measures to eradicate terrorism," he told NC workers here.

Speaking on the Pahalgam terror attack, Nasir Aslam Wani condemned terrorism in the strongest terms and said, "Our country will no longer tolerate cross-border terrorism, and Pakistan must face the consequences of its misadventures." Responding to a question about the Pahalgam attack, Minister Satish Sharma said, "We have to give a befitting reply, as they (terrorists) have killed innocents." He said that the Omar Abdullah government will work shoulder to shoulder with the central government on this issue.

Sharma emphasised that it is not merely an issue of tourism, but of humanity. "It is not a matter of loss to tourism but a matter of killing innocents. They came for this purpose. We have to be alert, and a proper reply has to be given," he said.

He stressed that our country and its leadership, from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Army jawans, are capable of giving a befitting response.

He also mentioned that the people of the border areas are brave and ready to fight shoulder to shoulder with our troops.

The programme commenced with a two-minute silence in memory of the victims of the terror attack and those who laid down their lives during the Haymarket Massacre in Chicago, a defining moment in labour history.

Minister Satish Sharma, in his remarks, said, “The foremost responsibility of the Omar-led government is to safeguard the rights and respect of labourers." The minister mentioned that a committee has already been constituted to address the grievances of daily wagers and casual workers.

He also announced the proposal for two new IT parks, which would generate employment for local youths, and emphasised the need to strengthen the cooperative sector. PTI AB MNK MNK