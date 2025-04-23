National Conference takes out protest march against Pahalgam terror attack

Srinagar: Ruling National Conference members on Wednesday took out a protest march against the Pahalgam attack that left 26 people dead.

NC MLAs, party leaders and workers, including Nasir Aslam Wani, advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, assembled at the party office at Nawa-i-Subah here and marched to the Lal Chowk City centre.

The chief minister's two sons -- Zahir and Zamir -- also participated in the protest march.

The protestors, carrying placards that read "stop innocent killings", "united in grief", and "violence will never win", raised slogans against the killings, demanding exemplary punishment to the perpetrators.

The protestors reached the Clock Tower at Lal Chowk, before dispersing off peacefully.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.