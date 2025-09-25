NC to decide Rajya Sabha seats for itself, allies: Omar Abdullah

Jammu, Sep 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said his party National Conference will take a call on who will contest in the upcoming elections to four vacant Rajya Sabha seats from the Union Territory.

The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday announced that the biennial elections to fill the four Rajya Sabha seats of Jammu and Kashmir, lying vacant since 2021, will be held on October 24.

"There are four seats. We will decide how many seats we will fight and how many seats we will leave for others to fight," Abdullah told reporters during his visit to flood-hit Mahore sub-division in Reasi district.

Asked about reports that NC president Farooq Abdullah and former minister Sajjad Kitchloo will contest the Rajya Sabha elections from the party, he said, "You can name anyone you want but it is the party which is going to decide on this.

"As far as I know, there has been no such talk in the national conference." Abdullah said the recent flash floods have caused immense loss to the public and private property across Jammu and Kashmir.

"In some places, the entire mountain has come down, resulting in damage to a large number of houses. There are some places where the houses have been washed away besides damage to the agricultural land," he said.

Abdullah said he had interacted with the flood victims and assured that the government will do whatever possible to help them. PTI TAS ZMN