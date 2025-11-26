NC to hold two-day working committee meeting from Thursday

Srinagar, Nov 26 (PTI) National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has convened a two-day meeting of the party's working committee here from Thursday.

"The meeting will commence at 11 am on November 27 and continue for two days," a National Conference spokesperson said in a statement.

During the session, the working committee members will hold comprehensive deliberations on key party affairs, public issues, ongoing political activities, and other matters of organisational importance, the spokesperson said.

"The deliberations are aimed at strengthening the party's outreach, reviewing current developments, and charting the future course of action," he said. PTI MIJ RUK RUK