NC urges EC to hold Rajya Sabha polls in J-K

Srinagar, May 26 (PTI) The National Conference on Monday appealed to the Election Commission of India to hold elections for the Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, while pointing out that more than six months have passed since the Assembly polls.

The Jammu and Kashmir ruling party also pointed out that while the poll panel has announced bypolls to assembly seats in four states, it left out the Budgam and Nagrota assembly segments.

"Jammu and Kashmir has a right to representation in the Rajya Sabha. I appeal the Election Commission to hold elections as soon as possible as there is no representation of Jammu and Kashmir in the Rajya Sabha," NC chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq told reporters here.

He said more than six months have passed since the Assembly elections were held in Jammu and Kashmir but the Rajya Sabha seats are still vacant.

"Despite six-seven months having passed, elections for the Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir have not taken place. Moreover, everywhere by-elections are taking place except for Budgam and Nagrota. Why only delay in Jammu and Kashmir?" he posed.

While the Budgam assembly segment fell vacant after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah decided to give it up to retain Ganderbal, the Nagrota assembly seat fell vacant following the death of BJP leader and incumbent MLA Devender Rana soon after last year's assembly polls.