NC urges PM Modi to keep his word on holding J-K polls, restoring statehood

Srinagar, Jun 21 (PTI) The National Conference on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to back his word on holding assembly elections, restoring statehood and bridging development gaps in Jammu and Kashmir with concrete action.

In a statement, NC leaders and members-elect of Parliament, Mian Altaf Ahmad and Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi, said the people of Jammu and Kashmir "are tired of empty promises and meaningless rhetoric".

"It is time for some real progress. Let's see some action instead of just words. The people of J-K deserve more than just lip service.

"It is time for the prime minister to deliver on his promises and bring about real change in the region. The future of J-K hangs in balance, and it is up to PM Modi to make a difference. The time for action is now," they said.

The newly elected MPs said the people of J-K "have been dealt a raw deal for the past 10 years".

"They (people) are demanding action, not just empty words. Our people lament the lack of progress despite all the talk of humanity, democracy, and bridging 'Dil Ki Doori'. It seems like all we have gotten are vague promises and no real answers about where the funds are going," the joint statement said.

The MPs-elect said people were expecting big announcements about infrastructure projects like Gurez, Simthan, Mughal Road and Karna tunnels, as well as a substantial employment package for the youth during the two-day trip of the prime minister to the valley.

"But, alas, all they got was big disappointment. With over 14 lakh educated individuals twiddling their thumbs due to unemployment, what good does it do to issue a measly two thousand orders? "It is time for action, not just more empty promises. Let's see some real change happening in J-K," they said.

The NC leaders lamented that the administration never misses a chance to "hassle" the people and employees.

"Just two days before Yoga Day, everyone was on edge as the government employees and school children were rounded up at various locations, with orders to show up in the dead of night," they said.

They expressed dismay over the videos of employees being forced to walk barefoot at an event of the prime minister.

"This blatant ill-treatment of employees is a clear indication of the current administration's attitude. It's a disgraceful display of disrespect and violation of their fundamental rights," they added.

The party leaders urged the prime minister to step in and take action against the officers behind these "cruel orders" to ensure that justice prevails and the employees are treated with the dignity they deserve.

Prime Minister Modi led the main International Yoga Day event at SKICC here on Friday morning.