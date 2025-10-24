NC wins three Rajya Sabha seats in J-K; counting on fourth seat underway

Srinagar, Oct 24 (PTI) The ruling National Conference has won three Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir so far, while the counting of votes for the fourth and final seat is underway.

Choudhary Mohammad Ramzan was declared the winner in the first seat and Sajad Kichloo in the second seat, the party said in a statement.

It added that NC treasurer G S Oberoi, also known as Shammi Oberoi, was declared the winner on the third seat.

The counting of votes for the fourth seat is going on.

The NC has fielded Imran Dar for the fourth seat against the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Sat Sharma. PTI SSB MIJ NSD NSD