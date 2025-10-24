NC wins three seats, BJP one in J-K's first Rajya Sabha polls after becoming UT

Srinagar, Oct 24 (PTI) The results of Jammu and Kashmir's first Rajya Sabha polls after becoming a Union Territory followed expected lines, with the ruling National Conference securing three seats on Friday and the BJP clinching the final one, largely due to a possible strategic cross-voting by a few Independents and the People's Conference's abstention.

Polling for the four Rajya Sabha seats was held on Friday, and the entire process was divided into three notifications. Chowdry Mohammed Ramzan of the NC had a direct contest with Ali Mohammed Mir of the BJP in one of the seats. The NC candidate secured 58 votes, while the BJP managed only the party strength of 28.

In the second seat, NC's Sajjad Kitchloo had a direct fight against the BJP's Rakesh Mahajan. Kitchloo secured 57 votes, and the BJP managed 28. One vote of the NC was rejected.

For the third notification, the NC had fielded two candidates -- G S Oberoi, also known as Shammi Oberoi, and Imran Nabi Dar. The BJP, on the other hand, fielded its Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Sat Sharma.

Oberoi got 31 votes, while Dar could only manage 21. The BJP candidate secured 32 votes, indicating that the party got four more votes, probably from the independent MLAs. Three votes were rejected.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah congratulated the three NC candidates who got elected to the Rajya Sabha and made it clear that all party votes remained intact across the four elections, and the poll agent saw each polling slip.

"There was no cross-voting from any of our MLAs. So the questions arise -- where did the four extra votes of the BJP come from? Who were the MLAs who deliberately invalidated their votes by marking the wrong preference number while voting? "Do they have the guts to put their hands up and own up to helping the BJP after promising us their votes? What pressure or inducement helped them make this choice? Let's see if any of the BJP's secret team owns up to selling their souls!" Abdullah said in his post on X.

He also had a word for the losing candidate, Imran Nabi Dar.

"We put in our best effort to get him elected, but were let down at the last moment. It's not easy to lose a hard-fought election, but I'm confident other opportunities will open up for him soon." The NC on Thursday issued a whip to its MLAs to ensure their presence and cast their votes in favour of the party candidates for polls to four seats of Rajya Sabha from Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir Congress chief, Tariq Hameed Karra, in a post on X, congratulated the National Conference for "securing three safe seats and putting up a strong fight for the fourth unsafe seat".

J-K Peoples' Conference chief Sajad Lone, however, described the Rajya Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir as a "fixed match" between the ruling National Conference and the opposition BJP.

"So the BJP wins the fourth seat. As predicted -- a fixed match; Axis of the evil -- NC and BJP," he said in a post on X.

Lone, the MLA from the Handwara assembly segment of north Kashmir, abstained from voting in the election. "Thank God I abstained. Imagine what my plight would have been. Now mathematically proven that it was a fixed match.

"Why did the NC poll extra votes for candidate three. They didn't need to. They polled 31 votes for candidate three. Only 29 votes would have sufficed, even 28, because the BJP was fighting for seat four. Who cross-voted? Whose votes were rejected? Who was hand in glove?" he asked.

The BJP, with 28 assembly members, had strategically named Sharma in the third notification, and he already got a crucial edge after the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference (JKPC) led by Sajad Gani Lone, an erstwhile ally of the BJP-PDP government, announced that his party would abstain from the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

The Union territory, with four seats in Rajya Sabha, had been unrepresented in the Upper House of Parliament since February 15, 2021, the day when Ghulam Nabi Azad and Nazir Ahmed Laway finished their term.

