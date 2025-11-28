NC working committee meeting resumes in Srinagar, party likely to pass resolutions

Srinagar, Nov 28 (PTI) The meeting of the ruling National Conference's (NC) powerful working committee resumed here on Friday, with the party expected to pass some resolutions at the end of the second day.

The two-day meeting began on Thursday to hold deliberations on key party affairs, public issues, ongoing political activities and other matters of organisational importance.

An NC leader said the working committee meeting resumed on Friday morning under the leadership of party president Farooq Abdullah. Party vice president and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is also present in the meeting.

The deliberations at the meeting are aimed at strengthening the party's outreach, reviewing current developments, and charting the future course of action, the NC leader said.

The meeting comes in the wake of the NC's loss in the recent Budgam and Nagrota assembly bypolls, and amid the party's ongoing differences with its Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar Ruhullah Mehdi.

In a snub to the estranged MP, the NC did not invite Mehdi to the meeting of the working committee, of which he has been a permanent member since 2002.

According to the NC leader, Mehdi's differences with the party and his criticism of the government also figured in the discussions on Thursday.

Many party members who could not speak on the first day of the meeting will speak on Friday, he said.

"After that, the meeting will frame a few resolutions and some decisions will be taken," the leader said.