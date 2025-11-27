NC working committee meeting underway, to hold discussions on key party affairs

Srinagar, Nov 27 (PTI) Comprehensive deliberations on key party affairs, public issues, and ongoing political activities will be held during the two-day working committee meeting of the ruling National Conference that began here on Thursday.

The meeting chaired by NC president Farooq Abdullah is being held at the party headquarters, Nawa-i-Subah, a party leader said.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, cabinet minister and senior party leaders are attending the meeting.

The party leader said during the meeting, the working committee members will hold comprehensive deliberations on key party affairs, public issues, ongoing political activities, and other matters of organisational importance.

The deliberations are aimed at strengthening the party's outreach, reviewing current developments, and charting the future course of action, he said.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of the party's loss in the bypolls in Budgam and Nagrota assembly segments, and the ongoing differences with the party's Srinagar Lok Sabha MP Ruhullah Mehdi.

Mehdi, who has been a vocal critic of the government, was not present in the meeting.