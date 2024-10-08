NC youth president Salman Sagar wins from Hazratbal

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) youth president Salman Ali Sagar scored his maiden victory in assembly polls on Tuesday as he defeated PDP leader Asiea Naqash by a margin of more than 10,000 votes from the Hazratbal seat in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sagar, who has been at the forefront of galvanising support for the NC after the abrogation of article 370 in 2019, polled 18,890 votes, while Naqash, a close aide of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, managed 8,595 votes.

Ten out of the 13 candidates including Sheikh Abdul Rashid, alias Engineer Rashid's Awami Ittehad Party's Mohammad Maqbool Beigh, lost their security deposit as they failed to get even 1,000 votes.