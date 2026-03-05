NCB arrests 4 in border anti-drugs operation

Aizawl, Mar 5 (PTI) The NCB has arrested four persons, including a Myanmarese national, and seized drugs valued at Rs 31 crore from along the India-Myanmar international border as part of a coordinated anti-narcotics operation in Mizoram, officials said on Thursday.

About 36 kg of methamphetamine, a synthetic drug, and 905 gm of heroin was seized from three different locations along this front over the last few days.

A total of four persons, including a Myanmar national, have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The operation was undertaken in coordination with the anti-drugs authorities of Mizoram, the officials said.

The seized drugs are valued at Rs 31 crore, they said. PTI NES DV DV