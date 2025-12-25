NCB arrests 5 from Andhra Pradesh in hashish oil trafficking case

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested five people from Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam who were allegedly part of a hashish oil trafficking network, an official statement said on Thursday.

Hashish oil is a cannabis product and is commonly used for smoking by mixing it with tobacco.

The operation was conducted at the Duvvada railway station on Wednesday in coordination with the Railway Protection Force, the NCB said.

The five accused, including a woman, were arrested with 4 kg of hashish oil, it said.

It said the arrested individuals include two persons from Thrissur district of Kerala who were allegedly the intended receivers and had come to Paderu, Andhra Pradesh, to coordinate with the supplier.

The supplier, a resident of Srikakulam district, has also been apprehended.

The remaining two individuals, including the woman, were employed as carriers and were tasked with transporting the contraband to Kerala for delivery to the receivers, according to the NCB.

It was found that these carriers were given money by the receivers to carry the contraband to Kerala and all these five persons travelled from Paderu to Duvvada onboard a bus, the agency said.