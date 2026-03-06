NCB arrests 5, including Sri Lankan refugee, in transnational drugs trafficking case

New Delhi/Chennai, Mar 6 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday claimed to have busted a transnational drugs trafficking racket with the arrest of five persons, including a Sri Lankan refugee, and seizure of 78 kg of narcotics.

The alleged racket was running across India, Nepal and Sri Lanka, the federal anti-narcotics agency said in a statement.

The operation began after the NCB intercepted two persons with 2 kg of charas (cannabis) at the Raikal toll plaza in Telangana's Jagtial district on March 3.

The arrested persons informed the agency that the said drugs and 78 kg of hashish (cannabis) oil was smuggled into India from along its border with Nepal, the agency said.

According to officials, the consignment was worth Rs 10 crore.

The NCB said the hashish oil had already been delivered by the arrested persons in Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu for onward trafficking to Sri Lanka via the sea route.

Going further, the agency seized the hashish oil from the possession of three persons, including a Sri Lankan refugee, and a fishing boat that was suspected to be used for the handing over of the said consignment, the statement said.

It said the NCB is probing the role of another Sri Lankan national (based in that country) who is stated to have financed and coordinated the shipment of the hashish oil from Nepal.