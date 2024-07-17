NCB arrests man wanted in Rs 60 crore mephedrone seizure case

Mumbai, Jul 17 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau has arrested a key member of a drug syndicate it busted last month after seizing mephedrone valued at about Rs 60 crore in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

The name of the accused, Sufiyan Khan, emerged during the investigation following the drug seizure at Vashi on June 26, the official said.

The NCB had uncovered the drug racket after it confiscated 31.5 kg of mephedrone, a synthetic recreational contraband, valued at nearly Rs 60 crore and arrested three persons from Mumbai’s Nagpada, Dongri and Wadala areas.

However, Khan, whom NCB described as an important member of the drug syndicate, kept changing his hideouts and phone numbers after the operation, the official said.

NCB officials worked on specific inputs and apprehended Khan from a lodge in Vashi on Monday, he said.

The official said Khan used to operate from Mumbai’s Sewree area and has a criminal past, adding that further investigation into the case was underway. PTI DC NR