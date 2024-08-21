NCB busts drug syndicate; arrests 2 men and seizes charas worth Rs 9 lakh

Panaji, Aug 21 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a drug syndicate with the arrest of two men in Goa following the seizure of charas worth Rs 9 lakh, officials said on Wednesday.

Both the accused are natives of Kerala and they had sourced the drugs from Himachal Pradesh, they said.

One of the accused was nabbed on August 19 at Thivim railway station in North Goa, the NCB and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) said in a release.

The man was identified as TKT. During his search, 883.64 grams of charas worth Rs 9 lakh was seized.

During his interrogation, the accused told the investigators that he worked for a charas trafficking network being operated by a few Keralites in North Goa who used to procure the drugs from Kullu, Himachal Pradesh regularly, it said.

On the basis of information shared by him, the NCB arrested the main handler, identified as I B, from Keri beach in North Goa on the same day, the anti-drug agency said.

Efforts were on to identify and apprehend other members of this drug syndicate, it added.