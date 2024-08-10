NCB busts inter-state drug racket, seizes marijuana and 4,800 Codeine bottles

Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted an inter-state drug syndicate operated from Ulhasnagar in Thane district and seized Codeine syrup bottles and marijuana with a collective estimated value of Rs 1.75 crore from six persons over a two-day operation, an official said.

The seizure included 4,800 bottles of Codeine syrup and 75 kg of ganja.

Prima facie, the drug racket was involved in inter-state trafficking of illicitly diverted CBCS (Codeine Cough Syrup) bottles, the NCB official said on Saturday.

A consignment was tracked at a courier office in Ulhasnagar on Thursday, following which an NCB team intercepted and arrested a suspected receiver, Vinod P, carrying 4,800 CBCS bottles.

Based on the interrogation, NCB sleuths intercepted a vehicle in Bhiwandi, also in Thane district, on Friday, leading to the seizure of 75 kg ganja and Rs 1.18 lakh cash, suspected to be proceeds of illicit drug sale, the official said Occupants of the vehicle identified as Manish P, Akash P, Raj K, Mohanish S and Sunny J were arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Further investigation is underway, the official said. PTI ZA NSK