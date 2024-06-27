NCB busts interstate drug trafficking syndicate in Mumbai, seizes Rs 60-crore mephedrone

Mumbai, Jun 27 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted a major interstate drug trafficking network and seized 31.50 kgs of mephedrone (MD) worth Rs 60 crore, Rs 69.13 lakh in cash and arrested three persons from Mumbai, officials said on Thursday.

Based on specific information, NCB sleuths busted the drug syndicate operated by a peddler, Musharaf J K, and his associates from the Nagpada area of south Mumbai, they said.

On Wednesday, intelligence sources confirmed a bulk consignment delivery of drugs by Musharaf, following which a team was deployed in Nagpada and a discreet surveillance was mounted, said an NCB statement.

As Musharaf arrived in the area, he was intercepted which resulted in the recovery of 10 kgs of mephedrone, a synthetic stimulant drug, it added.

During his questioning, the accused revealed about a storage place nearby. A search was conducted in a room occupied by a woman named Nausheen and 10.5 kgs of mephedrone was seized from the house besides drug sale proceeds of Rs 69.13 lakh, said the statement.

Information was also received that a drug carrier, identified only as Saif, was to deliver a consignment. NCB officials then apprehended Saif from the Wadala area and recovered of 11 kgs of mephedrone from him These contrabands were meant for supply in various parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), said the release.

The drug trafficking syndicate had been active for a long time, the officials said. PTI DC RSY