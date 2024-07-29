NCB busts meth smuggling racket, 6 kg drug seized

Chennai, Jul 29 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday said it has seized about six kg of methamphetamine and arrested three persons here in connection with the recovery.

In a brief post on its official 'X' handle, NCB said "meth smuggling racket busted...5.97 kg methamphetamine seized and 2 persons arrested." "In follow-up action, one more person was arrested and godown was identified," it said.

Another 954 gm of methamphetamine and Rs 7 lakh was seized from the godown, it added. Further investigation was in progress.