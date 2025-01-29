NCB destroys 4,000 kg of drugs seized in MP

Bhopal, Jan 29 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has destroyed nearly 4,000 kilograms of drugs, valued at Rs 315 crore, seized in multiple cases in Madhya Pradesh, officials said on Wednesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed to launch the nationwide drug disposal programme under the Centre's zero tolerance policy against the drugs menace, NCB's assistant director Ravinder Singh Bisht said in a release.

Under this programme, the NCB's Bhopal zonal unit on Tuesday destroyed various seized drugs weighing nearly 1,000 kg and valued at more than Rs 270 crores, the release said.

Besides, the NCB's Indore zonal unit destroyed around 3,000 kg of the seized contraband of more than Rs 45 crore, it added. PTI ADU GK