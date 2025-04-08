NCB DG calls on Mizoram CM

Aizawl, Apr 8 (PTI) Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Director General Anurag Garg on Tuesday called on Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma here and discussed strengthening security along the state's border with Myanmar to curb the menace of drug trafficking.

The NCB DG also drew the attention of Mizoram CM to the rising cases of drug trafficking and drug abuse in the state, an official statement said.

During the meeting, Garg expressed a desire for a full-fledged NCB zonal office in Mizoram and underlined the need for more staff, who are proficient in the local language, it said.

Lalduhoma emphasized the need for enhancing infrastructure and manpower along the Indo-Myanmar border to effectively combat drug trafficking from South-Asian countries, the statement said.

The chief minister told Garg that he proposed the establishment of a Mizo territorial army to the Ministry of Home Affairs to strengthen security along the state borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh.

He urged the NCB director general to submit a written proposal concerning the specific needs of the bureau to strengthen its efforts, the statement added. PTI CORR RG