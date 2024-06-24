NCB exposes Pune-based inter-state drug syndicate, seizes 111 kg cannabis; 4 held

Mumbai, June 24 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau busted an inter-state syndicate by seizing 111 kg ganja with an estimated value of Rs 2 crore from Ahmednagar district in Maharashtra and arresting four persons, an official said on Monday.

According to the NCB's Mumbai zonal unit official, the Pune-based syndicate was involved in illicit trafficking of ganja and other drugs from Odisha for their distribution in Mumbai and Pune.

The Pune-based network was identified through active surveillance and other methods, he added.

Underlining the challenges in nabbing the traffickers involved in the inter-state drug racket, he said they were frequently changing their hideouts, routes, as well as mobile numbers to evade arrest.

"In view of their modus operandi and pattern, active intelligence has been gathered by operating exhaustive discreet surveillance," he said.

He further said the ganja consignment was seized near Pathardi in Ahmednagar district and four suspected drug traffickers were nabbed.

NCB sleuths also impounded two vehicles used for transportation of drugs, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway. PTI ZA NSK