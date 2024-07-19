NCB nabs man with mephedrone worth Rs 10 cr in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a man allegedly with 5 kg of mephedrone worth Rs 10 crore in central Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, the Mumbai zonal unit of the NCB apprehended the accused, M S Shaikh, with the contraband in Sion on Thursday, the official said.

The accused, a resident of Andheri, had sourced the mephedrone from Hyderabad for distribution in Mumbai and its suburbs, he said.

Investigations have revealed that Shaikh was involved in inter-state trafficking of mephedrone, he said, adding that the seized substance is worth Rs 10 crore.

The accused was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said. PTI DC ARU