NCB organises bike rally in Shimla to spread awareness against drug abuse

Shimla, Jun 23 (PTI) More than 20 bikers of the All India Bikers Community participated in a bike rally here on Sunday to spread awareness against drug abuse.

The rally was organised by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in association with the Shimla Police.

Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi flagged off the rally from Central Telegraph Office near the Deputy Commissioner's office here.

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said the purpose of this bike rally is to to create awareness against drug menace and promote a healthy lifestyle.

The bikers covered major spots of the state's capital, including Chaura Maidan, Victory Tunnel, Old Bus Stand, Chotta Shimla, Sanjauli, Dhalli and Lakkar Bazaar. PTI COR BPL AS AS