NCB seizes 2.7 kg methamphetamine worth Rs 27 cr, foils trafficking bid

Chennai, Oct 29 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday said it has seized 2.7 kg of Methamphetamine, worth Rs 27 crore, and arrested two men including a Sri Lankan national, an inmate of a refugee camp who intended trafficking it to his home country.

Further, Rs 15 lakh in cash was seized in this connection, the anti-narcotics agency said.

Based on a tip-off, the NCB Chennai zone said it intercepted two men, identified later as Vijaykumar and Manivannan, near a bus stand here on October 22 and seized 1.9 kg of Methamphetamine from their possession, an official release said.

Of the two men, Vijaykumar is a Sri Lankan residing in a Kanyakumari refugee camp who travelled to Chennai to take custody of the consignment with an intention of trafficking it to Sri Lanka.

Following initial interception, NCB officers conducted further searches, leading to the seizure of an additional 900 grams of methamphetamine at Manivannan’s residence.

"In a subsequent investigation, NCB seized Rs 15 lakh in cash, believed to be drug trafficking proceeds. Both suspects are now in judicial custody, with investigations continuing to identify further links in this drug trafficking network," the release added. PTI VGN ROH