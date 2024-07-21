NCB seizes 3,000 bottles of codeine cough syrup, three held

Mumbai, Jul 21 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau has busted an inter-state drug cartel and seized 3,000 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup estimated to cost Rs 15 lakh after arresting three persons, an official said on Sunday.

S R Ahmed, M Aslam and Y Khan were nabbed when they were accepting a parcel of bottles from a transport firm in Ulhasnagar in Thane district, the NCB Mumbai Zonal Unit official said.

"The accused trio prima facie ordered codeine-based cough syrup (CBCS) bottles for illegal distribution in Mumbai. All of them have a criminal background and are involved in the trafficking of drugs," the official said.

Police suspect the accused trio was part of an inter-state drug ring utilising transport services for the illegal trafficking of CBCS bottles.

The seized bottles were sourced from Lucknow, the official said and added that further investigation is underway. PTI ZA NSK