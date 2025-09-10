NCB seizes 420 kg of chloral hydrate used for toddy adulteration

Mumbai, Sep 10 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized around 420 kg of chloral hydrate, a banned sedative which is used for toddy adulteration, from Pune district and arrested three persons, an official said here on Wednesday.

Following an Alprazolam lab bust in 2023, two NCB teams were conducting surveillance on a group suspected of trafficking Alprazolam, he said.

An NCB team intercepted Nilesh Bangar, Naveen B and Rajesh R at Manchar bus stand last Friday while allegedly exchanging contraband, the official said.

Around 420 kg of chloral hydrate was recovered from their possession. Since it is not a banned substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, it was handed over to the Maharashtra State Excise Department.

In a follow-up search at the residence of Naveen B at Borivali in Mumbai, a small quantity of chloral hydrate was seized and handed over to State Excise.

As per excise officials, arrested individuals are alleged history-sheeters linked to a toddy-adulteration syndicate, the NCB official said.

There is growing concern regarding adulteration of toddy with sedatives such as Alprazolam, Diazepam and chloral hydrate which turns it into a lethal beverage, the official said.