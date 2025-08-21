NCB seizes poppy straw worth Rs 3.61 crore in Rajasthan's Jalore

Jaipur, Aug 21 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized over 2.4 tonnes of poppy straw valued at Rs 3.61 crore in Rajasthan's Jalore district in one of its biggest crackdown against drug smuggling under "Operation Prahar", officials said on Thursday.

The seizure was made late Wednesday evening when an NCB team intercepted a truck near Sanchore. A thorough search revealed 2,413.680 kg of poppy straw, an agency official said.

The consignment was being transported from Jharkhand to Barmer (Rajasthan).

One accused was arrested from the spot while the truck and the contraband were seized under the NDPS Act, 1985, officials said.

NCB Zonal Director (Jodhpur Unit) Ghanshyam Soni, said, "This operation is a historic success under Operation Prahar. 2.4 tonne of Poppy straw was seized and one accused was arrested. We urge citizens to share any information related to narcotics on the MANAS portal or the helpline 1933," Soni said.

The NCB said it has launched a deeper probe to track the suppliers, financiers, transporters and receivers linked to the consignment.