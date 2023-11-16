NCB team picks up 4 students from Koraput in ganja trafficking case

Koraput, Nov 16 (PTI) A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team detained a panchayat samiti member and four college students from Jeypore in Odisha's Koraput district for their alleged involvement in ganja trafficking, police said.

A team from the NCB regional office in Bengaluru conducted a raid on a rented residence in the Parabeda area of Jeypore, where the students were residing. The operation took place on Tuesday night.

The NCB had recently apprehended some ganja traffickers in Karnataka. During interrogation, the arrested traffickers in Karnataka disclosed their links with the students in Odisha, identifying them as their suppliers.

Superintendent of Police, Koraput, Avinash Sonkar said that the NCB team did not inform them about the raid.

"Currently, we are in contact with them to obtain further details of the case," the SP said.

According to the SP, the local police became aware of the NCB raid after the families of the students filed a missing complaint at the Jeypore town police station.