NCB unearths drug lab, arrests two in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) A drugs manufacturing laboratory was unearthed following the seizure of about 47 kgs narcotics and arrest of two persons in Maharashtra, the NCB said on Thursday.

The federal anti-narcotics agency seized 46.8 kgs of mephedrone and arrested two persons from Bhandup area of Mumbai on March 22.

One of the accused informed that the drug was manufactured at a secret lab located in the Mahad Industrial area of Raigad district, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said.

The supplier of this drug has two cases registered against him by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), it said.

He was out on bail, according to the NCB.

Mephedrone, also known as 4-methylmethcathinone, 4-MMC and 4-methylephedrone, is a synthetic stimulant drug and it is also identified by its slang names like drone, M-CAT, white magic, 'meow meow' and bubble.

The agency sought the support of the citizens to fight drug trafficking, saying people can call on the national narcotics helpline toll free number-1933 to share information about this crime.