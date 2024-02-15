NCBC asks Maha govt to open soybean, gram procurement centres for OBC farmers

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) The National Commission for Backward Classes has asked the Maharashtra government to open soybean and gram procurement centres in Yavatmal, Chandrapur, and Vidarbha districts where most of the farmers belong to the OBC category.

NCBC Chairman Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said the opening of soybean and 'chana' procurement centres by NAFED will benefit the regional farmers engaged in its cultivation.

The Additional Chief Secretary, Cooperation, Marketing and Textiles Department, Maharashtra also was informed about the complaint of the farmers and their demand for such procurement centres. PTI UZM UZM VN VN