NCBC hails Karnataka HC verdict, says justice delivered to displaced OBC farmers

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) on Friday welcomed the Karnataka High Court's ruling upholding its constitutional authority, saying justice has been delivered to displaced OBC farmers and their families.

The commission lauded the Centre's 2018 decision to grant it constitutional status for enabling it to effectively defend the rights of backward classes in court.

The case related to a 2016 agreement between the Maharashtra and Karnataka governments over land acquired for Karnataka Power Corporation Limited (KPCL) projects.

At a 2023 review meeting and public hearing, the NCBC had directed officials to ensure compensation, rehabilitation and settlement of grievances of displaced farmers, labourers and villagers.

The KPCL and the Karnataka government challenged these directions in the high court, prompting the latter to grant a stay initially.

Delivering its verdict on September 19, the court vacated the stay and dismissed the petition, observing that under Article 338B of the Constitution, the NCBC is a constitutional body with powers to investigate, monitor and redress grievances of socially and educationally backward classes.

The NCBC said "justice had been delivered to displaced OBC farmers and their families".

The court has stressed that the commission's role is not limited to individual complaints but extends to collective concerns affecting entire communities.

"The Constitution is not a dead letter; it is a living testament to justice, equality and the welfare of the marginalised," the court said, noting that the plight of displaced villagers due to mining operations was a constitutional concern rather than a contractual dispute. PTI UZM RC