NCBC pulls up West Bengal govt over delay in submitting OBC sub-categorisation data

New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has issued a fresh notice to the Chief Secretary of West Bengal for failing to furnish detailed data on Other Backward Classes (OBC) sub-categorisation.

NCBC Chairman Hansraj Gangaram Ahir has sought an explanation from the state government over its failure to respond to the commission's earlier notice dated December 22, 2023 and a subsequent letter dated February 19, 2024.

In its 2024 letter, the state government had requested three to six months to submit the required information.

"Despite a lapse of more than one year, the requisite information is still awaited," the NCBC said in an X post.

The commission noted that several communities have recently been sub-categorised and notified under the State OBC List of West Bengal, based on the recommendations of the West Bengal Commission for Backward Classes.

These changes were formalised through three notifications issued between May and June 2025, which, according to the state, were based on detailed surveys.

However, the NCBC has now demanded that the state submit the underlying survey reports and documentation used to support the sub-categorisation. In particular, it has asked for information corresponding to points 13(C), 13(D) and 19(a).

The NCBC chairperson has directed the West Bengal chief secretary to furnish the information within three working days.