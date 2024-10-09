NCBC recommends inclusion of several communities from Maharashtra in central OBC list

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has recommended the inclusion of several communities from Maharashtra into the Central List of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

In an advisory to the government issued on Wednesday, the NCBC proposed adding communities such as Lodh, Lodha, Lodhi; Badgujar; Suryavanshi Gujar; Leve Gujar, Reve Gujar, Reva Gujar; Dangari; Bhoyar, Pawar; and Kapewar, among others.

The decision followed hearings held by the NCBC's two-member bench, comprising chairperson Hansraj Gangaram Ahir and member Bhuvan Bhushan Kamal, a statement said.

These hearings took place in Mumbai on October 17, 2023, and July 26, 2024.

After thorough deliberations, the commission submitted its advice to the Union government on October 8, 2024, for the inclusion of these castes under the OBC category for Maharashtra, it said.

The inclusion of these groups in the Central List of OBCs would entitle them to benefits, including reservations in educational institutions and government jobs, aimed at ensuring better socioeconomic opportunities. PTI UZM SKY SKY