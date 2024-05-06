NCBC urges OBC voters to exercise their franchise in LS elections

New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls, the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) has appealed to all OBC voters to exercise their franchise in the elections.

In a statement, NCBC Chairman Hansraj Gangaram Ahir emphasized the significance of voting as a fundamental and constitutional right bestowed upon citizens by the Indian Constitution.

Ahir highlighted the importance of Other Backward Class (OBC) voters in shaping the future of the nation and reiterated the need for them to actively participate in the voting process.

The Lok Sabha polls are being held in seven phases since April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4. The next five phases will be held on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. PTI UZM UZM KVK KVK