NCB's Mumbai zonal unit destroys 5,489 kg drugs seized in multiple cases

Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) The Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai zonal unit destroyed approximately 5,500 kg of illicit drugs, including 52,000 codeine cough syrup bottles, seized in numerous cases including some involving foreign nationals, an official said on Saturday.

A High-Level Drug Disposal Committee constituted as per the Supreme Court's guidelines, cleared the destruction of illicit drugs carried out on Thursday and Friday through incineration at the Mumbai Waste Management Limited facility in Navi Mumbai, the official said.

The destroyed drugs include 10 kg of cocaine primarily sourced from Latin America and illegally trafficked into India through concealment method by drug mules and 52,130 Codeine Cough Syrup (CBCS) bottles, seized in multiple cases from syndicates based in Thane and Dharavi area of Mumbai.

The illicitly diverted drugs were transported using roadways, trains and even logistics cargo consignments. Numerous persons including kingpins, financers, carriers and associates have been arrested including a few who had been previously registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official added. PTI ZA NSK