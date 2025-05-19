NCC cadet Rifiness Warjri becomes third woman from Meghalaya to scale Mt Everest

Shillong, May 19 (PTI) National Cadet Corps member Rifiness Warjri conquered Mount Everest and became the third woman from Meghalaya to achieve the feat, officials said on Monday.

An expedition team of 10 NCC cadets, with climbers having an average age of 19 years, summited the world's highest peak on Sunday and successfully unfurled the tricolour there.

Twenty-year-old Warjri, a student of St Anthony's College here, is the only cadet from the entire North Eastern region to be selected for the expedition, officials said.

She had also scaled Mt Abi Gamin, a 7,355-meter peak in Uttarakhand, in August last year.

Warjri is the third woman from Meghalaya to climb Mt Everest after Wansuk Myrthong and Dolyne Kharbhih, who scaled it in 2013 and 2016, respectively. PTI JOP NN