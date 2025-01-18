NCC cadets ambassadors of 'Viksit Bharat': MoS Defence

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Saturday lauded NCC cadets as "ambassadors" of 'Viksit Bharat' as he urged them to continue working tirelessly towards the vision of making India a developed country by 2047.

He said this in an address during a visit to the ongoing National Cadet Corps Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantonment.

He lauded NCC cadets as "ambassadors of Viksit Bharat at 2047" and expressed his delight over the NCC's expansion plan, the defence ministry said in a statement.

The minister also appreciated the enthusiasm of the cadets to join the armed forces and serve the nation with selflessness and dedication.

In his address, Seth congratulated the cadets for showcasing the essence of 'mini-India' through their spirited cultural performances.

Commending the cadets for their efforts toward nation-building, he urged them to continue working tirelessly towards the vision of making India a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

The Minister of State for Defence earlier reviewed a guard of honour given by a group of cadets drawn from all the three wings of the NCC.

This was followed by an impressive band performance by the cadets from Scindia School, Gwalior.

He also inspected the 'Flag Area', prepared by the cadets from all 17 NCC Directorates on various social awareness themes, and was briefed about their respective models.

Seth then visited the NCC Hall of Fame where he was apprised about the history, training and achievements of the Corps.

He was also treated to some cultural performances by different groups of cadets. PTI KND SKY SKY