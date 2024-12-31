NCC cadets illness incident: Dehydration, not food poisoning, says inquiry

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 31 (PTI) Inquiries conducted by a committee formed by the Army and Kerala medical authorities have revealed that the incident involving NCC cadets seeking treatment at a hospital in Kochi during an annual training camp on December 23 was misinterpreted as food poisoning.

In a statement, the NCC stated on Tuesday that it was, in fact, a case of dehydration.

The 21 (Kerala) Battalion NCC, under the Ernakulam Group of NCC, had organised its annual training camp at KMM College in Thrikkakara from 20 December.

The camp was attended by 518 cadets, including 235 female cadets. Lieutenant Colonel Karneyil Singh (AO 21 (K) Bn NCC) was the Camp Commandant.

"On the evening of December 23, 2024, some cadets complained of illness and were immediately taken to the Government Medical College. They were found to be dehydrated and provided with proper treatment, and were discharged after the required rest." "The issue was wrongly interpreted as a case of food poisoning, which was later found to be false by the state medical authorities and the inquiry ordered by the Army," the NCC said.

As the news about alleged food poisoning spread through local media, the parents of the cadets, along with some media personnel and student political activists, gathered near the camp, creating a commotion.

"They threatened the cadets, especially the female cadets, and the mob forcibly entered the camp premises, breaking the gate and manhandling the Camp Commandant and staff. The student political activists also made derogatory comments and hurled insults at the female cadets," NCC said.

The NCC Ernakulam Group Commander immediately rushed to the campsite and controlled the situation.

NCC authorities ordered an investigation to determine the actual circumstances of the incident.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Thrikkakara Police Station regarding the unauthorised entry into the camp premises, manhandling of uniformed NCC officers on duty, and intentionally creating trouble.

The NCC issued the statement a day after two persons were arrested for allegedly assaulting Lieutenant Colonel Karneyil Singh, Administrative Officer of the 21 Kerala NCC Battalion at the camp held for NCC cadets at KMM College.

The accused have been identified as Nishad, a native of Fort Kochi, and Navas, of Palluruthi. PTI TGB TGB ROH