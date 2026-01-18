NCC cadets living bridge between India's glorious past and promising future: MoS Def Seth

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Sunday urged youth to stay grounded in duty, be patriotic and uphold the constitutional values while facing challenges towards building a Viksit Bharat.

He was addressing a gathering at the ongoing National Defence Corps' Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantonment.

Highlighting the role of NCC cadets, he called them a "living bridge" between India's glorious past and its promising future, and described the camp as a reflection of the discipline, commitment and leadership potential of India's youth.

He encouraged the cadets to "go indigenous with a Swadeshi mindset," citing the significant increase in Indian startups from about 800 to over two lakh during the past decade, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives such as Start-up India.

He urged the youths to stay grounded in duty, work with a sense of patriotism and uphold constitutional values while facing future challenges, and carry forward the determination and hard work to build a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Seth, on his arrival, was presented with a guard of honour by NCC cadets, followed by an impressive band performance by the cadets of The Scindia School, Gwalior, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Addressing officers and cadets, he emphasised that the Republic Day is more than a national festival; it's a tribute to the Constitution and India's freedom fighters.

Seth lauded the 15 cadets who participated in the Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon from Ranchi to Delhi, covering 1,300 km to spread the message of national integration and the values of the tribal hero. He also appreciated the 10 cadets who summited Mount Everest in 2025.

At the event, Seth also saw the NCC 'Flag Area', prepared by cadets from all 17 directorates on various social awareness themes, and visited the 'Hall of Fame', showcasing the history, training activities and achievements of the NCC.