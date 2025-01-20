NCC cadets should contribute to PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' dream: Rajnath

New Delhi: Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an ex-cadet of the NCC and has given the vision of 'Viksit Bharat', Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday exhorted cadets to contribute to his dream of making India a developed nation by 2047.

In his address to a gathering of cadets and officers during his visit to the ongoing Republic Day National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp at Delhi cantonment, he also said that he sees an image of India in NCC cadets.

A total of 2,361 NCC cadets from around the country are taking part in the month-long Republic Day camp, which began on December 30, and will culminate with the PM rally on January 27.

The annual event is also witnessing the participation of 917 girl cadets, the largest contingent so far.

Appreciating the unity and discipline shown by cadets at the NCC camp, he said, "India has many bodies but one soul, many branches but one root, many rays but one light".

In his address, the Union minister also recalled that before foraying into politics, he himself was "a student, a cadet of NCC, and a physics teacher".

The energy and enthusiasm of the cadets reflect that India has and will have a bright future. NCC ingrains in youth leadership quality and discipline, Singh added.