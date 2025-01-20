NCC cadets should contribute to PM Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' dream: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an ex-cadet of the NCC, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday exhorted cadets to contribute to PM Modi's dream of making India a 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Addressing a gathering of cadets and officers during his visit to the ongoing Republic Day National Cadet Corps (NCC) camp at Delhi cantonment, Singh also said that he sees an image of India in NCC cadets.

A total of 2,361 NCC cadets from across the country are taking part in the month-long camp, which began on December 30, and will culminate with the PM rally on January 27.

The annual event is also witnessing the participation of 917 girl cadets, the largest contingent so far.

Appreciating the unity and discipline shown by cadets at the NCC camp, the defence minister said, "India has many bodies but one soul, many branches but one root, many rays but one light".

In his address, Singh also recalled that before foraying into politics, he himself was "a student, a cadet of NCC, and a physics teacher".

The energy and enthusiasm of the cadets reflect that India has and will have a bright future. NCC ingrains in youth leadership quality and discipline, he added.

Singh also spoke of the 'Viksit Bharat' vision of the government and the role the cadets can play in realising the ambitious vision that seeks to make India a developed nation by the time it completes 100 years since its Independence in 1947.

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, himself an ex-cadet of the NCC, has given the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. So, its current cadets have a responsibility to contribute to his 'Viksit Bharat' dream," Singh said.

However, he emphasised that 'Viksit Bharat' does not mean merely physical development on land, but a holistic growth of entire society.

Praising the NCC's role in inculcating discipline and leadership qualities among cadets when they are young, the defence minister said there is a "spark within" the cadets that forges a way of life for them in such a way that irrespective of the profession they will choose later, they will all contribute to nation-building.

Singh also recalled his visit to Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, a place, he said, also reminds one of the deadly 26/11 terror attacks in that city in 2008.

He also mentioned the last words spoken by Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan before he laid down his life while battling the terrorists in the attack.

"That was his (Maj Unnikrishnan's) leadership quality (shown during the combat)," the defence minister told the cadets, exhorting them to become leaders in life.

Singh also exhorted them to "think big" and never get disheartened in life, nor have a narrow-minded thinking.

"A person becomes significant in life not by virtue of the big posts one holds, but by the human qualities they have," he said.

"There is a need to move forward by breaking free from shackles of thoughts," he said, and urged people to never harbour conceit.

Earlier, he was accorded a welcome by a group of cadets drawn from all three wings of the NCC and later also reviewed a guard of honour given by them at the venue.

The defence minister also handed Raksha Mantri Padak and Commendation Cards to several NCC cadets, chosen for their exemplary performance and devotion to duty, at an investiture ceremony held during his visit.

Singh also visited the 'Flag Area' and interacted with a few cadets.

On Saturday, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth visited the NCC camp and lauded cadets as "ambassadors" of 'Viksit Bharat' while urging them to continue working tirelessly towards the vision of making India a developed country by 2047.

The NCC camp was formally inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on January 5.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi have also visited the camp and addressed cadets.

Recalling his days as an NCC cadet, the Army chief, in his address on January 9, had urged the youth to dream big and strive to become the "changemakers, innovators and leaders" of tomorrow. PTI KND KVK KVK