NCC cadets to embark on river sailing expedition on Oct 21

New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) Over 500 cadets of the NCC drawn from across India are set to embark on a first-of-its-kind special sailing expedition during which they will traverse nearly 1,200 km through Ganga and Hooghly rivers crossing three states.

Advertisment

The expedition, themed 'Bharatiya Nadiya - Sanskritiyon ki Janani', will be flagged off from Kanpur, and it will involve 528 cadets of the naval wing of the National Cadet Corps, the defence ministry said on Sunday.

NCC's first-ever special sailing expedition is a flagship event leading up to the Republic Day Camp 2025, and it will pass through Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and conclude in West Bengal's Kolkata on December 20, it said.

"The aim of this pioneering expedition is to celebrate India's rich maritime traditions while inspiring the youth towards adventure and a life of service in uniform," the ministry said in a statement.

Advertisment

The segments of the six-phase expedition are Kanpur to Prayagraj (260 km), Prayagraj to Varanasi (205 km), Varanasi to Buxar (150 km), Buxar to Patna (150 km), Patna to Farakka (230 km) and Farakka to Kolkata (205 km), it added.

The cadets representing all state directorates, will be accompanied by nearly 40 Associate NCC Officers.

"The expedition will involve 528 naval wing cadets from across India, sailing approximately 1,200 kms along the Ganges and Hooghly rivers through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal," the statement said.

Advertisment

During the journey, the cadets will engage with local NCC groups and contribute to the 'Swachh Bharat' initiative by cleaning riverbanks and removing plastic waste.

They will also perform 'nukkad natak' to promote India's rich cultural traditions and raise awareness about environmental conservation. PTI KND SKY SKY